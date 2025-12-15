Southeast Bulloch's Jared Zito resigns as head football coach

Southeast Bulloch High School has appointed Jason Anthony as its interim head football coach, effective immediately, the Bulloch County school district announced Monday afternoon in an email release.

Anthony, who has served the school for five years as a teacher and assistant coach, steps into the role following the resignation of head coach Jared Zito, who guided the team for five seasons beginning in July 2021.

Anthony, who is originally from Augusta, is a health and physical education teacher at Southeast Bulloch High. He has served at various high schools as an assistant coach for 18 years, including 16 as a defensive coordinator.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the interim head football coach at Southeast Bulloch,” Anthony said. “My family and I love being part of the Brooklet community. I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

According to the release from Bulloch County Schools, Anthony is “recognized for his strong emphasis on defense, discipline and player development. Coach Anthony has earned a reputation for leading teams that compete with toughness, precision and pride. His leadership highlights accountability, preparation, and teamwork – principles that align closely with the core values of Bulloch County Schools.”

Mizell and SEBHS Athletic Director Mark Oliver will host a formal meet and greet with Interim Coach Anthony for local and area sports media and the community, according to the release. The event is scheduled to take place in January following the school district’s break for the semester and winter holidays. The school administration will also post the head coaching position for a permanent head coach following the conclusion of the 2025-2026 school year.

"We are confident that Coach Anthony's deep knowledge of our program and his commitment to our student-athletes and school make him the ideal choice to lead us as an interim head coach during this transitional period," Mizell said.

Former Southeast Bulloch head coach Jared Zito is shown in June 2024 at Georgia Southern's 7-on-7 Team Tournament. After five seasons, Zito resigned Monday as the team's head coach. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file



Principal Julie Mizell, Ed.D. expressed gratitude for Coach Zito's contributions and emphasized the school's commitment to continuity and excellence within the program.

Zito’s five-season tenure saw Southeast Bulloch win its first state playoff game in 50 years in 2021 and his 2024 team advanced to the state quarterfinals, finishing the season with a 10-3 record. Zito achieved his 100th career coaching win during the 2024 season.