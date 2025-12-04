Southeast Bulloch begins playoff run for fifth consecutive state championship, host Oconee County today at 5 p.m.

The GHSA state flag football playoffs get underway Thursday. The Portal Panthers hit the road to Locust Grove, where they will take on Clarke Central, while the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets will host Oconee County.

The Yellow Jackets are beginning their quest for a fifth consecutive state championship at Fred Shaver Field with a matchup against an Oconee County team they are very familiar with.

“We played them as part of our jamboree and beat them, 14-6,” said coach Marci Cochran. “They have a really good defense we will have to contend with. We are also switching things around a little on defense and will only rush one player. Christiana Tisby is our top flag puller and we are counting on her to be able to get pressure so we can drop more players back in coverage.”

In GHSA flag football the first two rounds are at the home site so if the Jackets are successful in round one at 5 p.m. Thursday, they will watch the second game between Starr’s Mill and Woodland and then play the winner at around 7:30 p.m.

“Most of these players know what it takes to make a deep run in the state and we have played a few games on multiple occasions to get them prepared for this kind of format,” Cochran said. “We aren’t as familiar with the other two teams, so if we are fortunate enough to win the first game, we will get a chance to see them before we play again, which is helpful.”

For the Panthers, they hit the road for Locust Grove to take on a Clarke Central team they know little about and have never faced before. Coach Huey Williams said he is counting on quarterback Katielyn Yates and some talented receivers in order to advance.

“We come into the game healthy, so that is a plus,” Williams said. “Katielyn is who has led us this far, so we are counting on her and our receivers in order to be successful.

“We know Clarke Central has a really good quarterback, so we will have to find a way to slow her down. I feel like having advanced to the state last year will help our team this year.”

The Panthers play Clarke Central in first round and then if they win, they will take on the winner of Fayette County and Locust Grove.