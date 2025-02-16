Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Lady Jacket soccer team is hoping to build on last year when they advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

Helping to lead the way is sophomore Emma Cate Barron. Barron was the quarterback on the state championship winning flag football team and head coach Aimee Civalier is hoping she can help propel the Jacket soccer team to a deep run in the state as well.

“Emma Cate scored all four goals in our season opener against Bradwell,” Civalier said. “She was our leading goal scorer last year as a freshman and we expect her to continue to be an offensive threat this season as well.

“She is off to a great start with a hat trick to start the season and she also scored five goals in our scrimmage against Claxton last Friday. She does a really good job of getting open as a striker and using her speed to get opportunities for quality shots.”

“I feel like my role on the team is to lead by example,” Barron said. “I try and give my full effort on the field and try and be the best teammate I can be.

“I feel like my strengths are putting up as many shots as I can and finishing at the goal when I get a chance.”