Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils currently sit at 18-3 overall, are 4-2 in region play and are playing to hold on for a region regular season title.

One player trying to help them achieve their goals is senior guard D.J. Brown who is among the team leaders in virtually every category.

“D.J. who is very versatile and can hurt teams in many ways,” said coach Keith LeGree. “He can play the point or the two-guard and can shoot, drive and plays really good defense. What I have been most impressed with D.J. this year is what a great leader he has become.

“He makes sure the guys are where they are supposed to be and are on time for practice. He is a valuable leader on this team and is kind of a coach out there on the floor, too.”

“I feel like my role this year is a little more of leadership and not as much just scoring,” Brown said. “I have tried to improve on the defensive end and we know how important it is to play defense here.

“I think we are in a good position to make a run and I am glad the region tournament is here at home because we feel very confident playing in front of our home crowd.”