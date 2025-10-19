Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro Blue Devils pulled off one of their biggest regular season wins Oct. 10 with a 28-21 win over No. 10 Brunswick. And Statesboro kept up the momentum with a 43-20 win over Evans this past Friday night.

In the Brunswick game, Keon Childers was a scoring machine as he managed to get into the end zone for four touchdowns. While Childers capped the drives it was actually receiver turned running back Gage Newsome who led the Blue Devils in rushing Friday with 105 yards on 18 carries.

“Gage came here as a receiver and wants to get as many catches as he can,” said coach Matt Dobson. “He was able to do that until our starting quarterback Beckham Jarrard went down. I am so proud of how unselfish he has been.

“When we want him to block he does that and when we ask him to carry the ball, he does that. He has become an important part of our run game and isn’t afraid to run the ball between the tackles. He is an unselfish guy who puts his team first.”

“I am there to do anything I can to help the team to win,” Newsome said. “If they just need me to block or if I have to run the ball, I’m happy to do it. I am excited about getting Beckham back though not only because I will get a chance to catch the ball again, but he means a lot to our team.”