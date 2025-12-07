Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro Blue Devil basketball team is off to a 3-0 start as they try and get back to the state playoffs.

After missing out on the postseason last year head coach Keith LeGree is confident his team can get back. To do so he knows he will have to count on senior guard Ja’Caiden Cone, who is averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds through the first two games of the season.

“Ja’Caiden is a four-year starter for us,” LeGree said. “That is pretty rare but he has earned it. He has continued to improve and is really becoming a great scorer as well as being able to distribute the ball and get rebounds.

“He is our tallest player so we have counted on him guarding the opposing team’s tallest player and he has done a great job.”

“I have tried to step up a little more as a leader this year,” Cone said. “I know I have to try and score and I have tried to do a better job on the glass.

“I think our team is really coming together now that the football players are here and I think we can win the region.”