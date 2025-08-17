Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro softball team is currently off to a slow start, but head coach Karry Parker is looking to get the team going in the right direction by region play. One player she is going to be counting on is senior catcher and infielder Emma Patterson.

“Emma is the calm in the chaos for us,” Parker said. “She works hard every day, always has a positive attitude, and loves her teammates. Emma never stops trying and never quits. She is a great senior leader who influences the team with her calm demeanor.”

“I think one of the strengths of the team this year are that we have a strong team relationship,” Patterson said. “We have a strong core group who can work with each other and get along while also doing what they are supposed to. We also have a lot of talent and a lot of potential. I have been working to improve the overall attitude of the team, bringing everyone together and building a relationship with each player. I am also trying to improve my leadership skills by taking lead in the dugout and on the field during games and practice.”