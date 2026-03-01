Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy soccer team opened the 2026 season with a victory and hopes to make another run into the state playoffs. One of the players the Gators will be counting on this year is senior defensive midfielder Brynnley Ryan.

“As her soccer coach since middle school, I have had the privilege of watching Brynnley grow into an exceptional athlete and person,” said coach Caitlyn Cofer. “She earned all-region as a sophomore, and played in every minute for us as a junior. We’re excited to see her excel this senior year.

“Three of the qualities that set Brynnley apart are her magnetic personality, her resilience and her determination. She’s who we match against some of the toughest players on the other team, because we know we can rely on her and she’ll always rise to the occasion.”

“I feel like my role on the team is to keep the energy high and keep everyone positive,” Ryan said. “As a senior I want to set a good example for the younger girls on my team on how to play and be a good teammate.

“I am the strongest defensively and play aggressively, this helps the team by setting an example not to hold back while on the field and get your job done which is to win no matter what it takes.”