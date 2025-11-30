Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Lady Blue Devils of Statesboro High are 1-1 and are hoping to continue to ramp things up as they prepare for region play and a shot at getting back to the state playoffs. Head coach Marty Holder will be counting on senior center Kennedy Myers to help get the team back this season.

“Kennedy has put an enormous amount of work in this summer and is reaping the benefits,” Holder said. “Kennedy is averaging a double-double, including a 20-point, 26-rebound game against Greenbrier. She is one of two seniors on the roster this year and has really stepped up vocally.”

“I’m excited for the energy that comes with the new season,” Myers said. “There’s something about this time of year where people lock in, goals get clearer, and the momentum feels different.

“I’ve been putting in work all offseason, setting goals, fixing my habits, and making sure I’m prepared and focused. I’m making my senior season different by being more intentional in everything I do.”