Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Lady Blue Devils are off to a 9-1 record this year, and with the exception of their one loss, they have outscored their opponents by an average margin of 61-36.

Last week, the Blue Devils knocked off Tattnall County 67-39 behind a game-high 16 points from senior guard Reya Johnson who is leading the team in scoring, assists and steals this season.

“Reya is a complete player,” said coach Marty Holder. “She is having a player of the year type season. She is leading in many categories and I am most impressed with her leadership. She leads by example and she does that by playing hard every game and practice. Reya has a high basketball I.Q. and uses that to make the team better. She is fully invested in this program and this community. She understands the tradition and history of this program and is cementing her place in it.”

“I feel like we’ve gotten off to a good start which will set us up for an even better second half of the season,” Johnson said. “Our team chemistry is our main strength and because of it we will have great team success. I want to be able to not only help set up my teammates for their shots on court, but also help them stay confident and hopefully pass on my leadership skills.”