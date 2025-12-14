Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy Lady Gators are off to a 7-3 start as they welcome back former head coach Paul Webb to coaching in Gator Alley.

Webb has been impressed by how the team is picking up his offense and defense and has been particularly impressed from what he has seen from senior center Johnnie Nutting.

“Getting to know all my players has been a great blessing and Johnnie is no exception,” Webb said. “Since March, she has been in the gym working on several specific areas of her game. That’s what it takes to become a good player, putting in the time. She’s very knowledgeable of the game because she works at it. I’m very proud of her.”

“I feel like I bring an ability to score on offense and off turnovers, as well as making stops on defense,” Nutting said. “I feel I need to lead on and off the court, making sure my teammates are in the right head space and able to execute efficiently.

“I have also tried to be a calm presence and lead our offense. The strengths of our team continue to grow the more we play together. Things are going well and we continue to progress and evolve.”