Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Portal Lady Panthers are trying to make another run into the state playoffs. Head coach Nicole Newton is hoping to get her team ready with a tough pre-region schedule and will be counting on players like senior Angel Cone to help get them back.

“Angel Cone is the heart and soul of our team,” Newton said. “Whatever we need, she will make it happen for us. We are looking forward to watching her continue to lead our team this season.”

“My role on the team is to bring energy, stay ready and do whatever helps us get better,” Cone said. “One of our strengths is how we are starting to understand each other’s style of play.

“Our goal this season is to keep growing, sharpen the little things and become more consistent each game."