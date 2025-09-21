Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch football team is now 3-2 on the season and has been playing well on both sides of the ball.

One player who has helped on both offense and defense this year is senior running back and defensive back Colby Smith. Smith not only leads the Jacket defense in interceptions, but is also second in both rushing yards and touchdowns.

Friday night in a victory over Windsor Forest, Smith surpassed 2,000 yards rushing in his SEB career.

“I enjoy the challenge of playing on both offense and defense,” Smith said. “Being able to start since my freshman year has been great.

“I feel like I have improved into the player I am today because of getting the chance to play and learn as a freshman and sophomore. It’s tough to say what is more exciting running in for a touchdown or getting an interception but I’d say interception because they are harder to get.”

“Colby has been an important part of this football team for four years,” said coach Jared Zito. “The number one thing about Colby Smith is he is a competitor and loves football. He loves to win and if him being on the field is going to give us the best chance at winning, he will be on the field.

“He has started at about every position on the field the past four years except on the line, but I’m sure he’d do that too if we asked him to.”