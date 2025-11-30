Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets are just getting the season started but head coach Tony Raymond has high hopes for this year’s squad.

The Jackets have a tough pre-region slate and he is hoping that players like Asa Majors can step up and be battle tested for when region play begins.

“Asa has been providing us with an outside threat and energy,” Raymond said. “He is learning how to become a good defender and to use his instincts more.”

I feel like my strength is shooting the ball,” Major said. “Want I would like to see this year is for our team to make a playoff run. I think we have a lot of guys who are encouraging and I think that will help us achieve our goals.”

Southeast Bulloch lost to Portal, 63-52, last Tuesday night and is now taking a break over Thanksgiving before resuming play in December.