Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy Gators season came to an end Nov. 7 at home after dropping a 27-17 decision to George Walton Academy in the first round of the state playoffs.

Among the seniors playing in their final game was lineman Jack Lanier. Lanier transferred from Statesboro to Bulloch Academy for his junior year and helped lead the Gators to their first state title since 1997.

“Jack came over here last year and just really fit right in on the field and in the school,” said coach Aaron Phillips. “He has been a huge asset not only on the field but in the locker room and in the weight room, where he has led by example.

“He was a vital part of our offensive line last year and then this year he really helped anchor things for us and did a great job helping the younger players come around. He really embodies what we what our players to be here at Bulloch Academy.”

“I think things went really great the past two seasons,” Lanier said. “We went 20-3 the last two years and won a ring. What more could you ask for? What I’ll remember the most is probably just hanging out with the guys in the locker room and the bus rides to away games.”