Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy Gators are off to an impressive 7-1 start to the 2025-26 campaign. Head coach Zach Brackett has a few key players back from last year’s squad, including Akiryon (A.K.) Watkins who is leading the team in points (21 ppg) and rebounds (12 rpg).

“A.K. is a tremendous ball player and an even better teammate,” Brackett said. “He sets the tone for us during practice and in games. His effort and hard work are contagious throughout the whole team.

“The biggest improvement he has made since last season is being able to set others up to put them in the most successful spot for the team. He is having to handle the ball and run the point some this season and that has allowed his game to develop.”

"I feel like the team has gotten off to a good start and are continuing to get better every practice and every game,” Watkins said. “We feel the strength of our team this season will be our defensive pressure and our overall team defense.

“We are going to have to play tough defense to keep teams off their game.”