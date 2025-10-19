Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team has continued to reload as they look to make a run at a fifth-straight state title.

The Jackets are currently 5-0 on the season and head coach Marci Cochran continues to be impressed by the play of junior quarterback Emma Cate Barron, whom she believes continues to improve.

“This summer, we played some really good quarterbacks and I think that helped Emma Cate become a better player all the way around,” Cochran said. “She has worked very hard in the off season to get her body in shape to play on both sides of the ball this year. She not only is starting at quarterback, but safety as well, and she breaks to the ball really well.

“She has started out this season out on fire. She has thrown for 725 yards and 15 touchdowns. She has four interceptions on defense and I’m excited to watch her grow and lead this team this year.”

“I feel like playing tough teams pushed us to get better fast,” Barron said. “It showed what we needed to work on and built our chemistry and confidence heading into the season.

“I try not to focus on the pressure just on doing my job and leading the team. When everyone prepares and plays for each other, the pressure turns into motivation.”