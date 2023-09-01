Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gator softball team is currently 4-4 on the season as they continue to play a tough non-region schedule.

Head coach Sydney Lack has only one senior but has been happy with the leadership provided by many of the Gator upperclassmen including starting pitcher and infielder McKenna Furnari who has stepped up both on the mound, as well as at the plate.

“McKenna is a huge asset to our team,” Lack said. “She has started almost every game at pitcher for us and brings a good command and good velocity. When she isn’t pitching, she is playing first and does a great job over there and is a big target. At the plate we usually bat her third or fourth as she has a lot of power and does a really good job bringing home runners.”

“We still have a pretty young team, but I feel we are getting better every game,” Furnari said. “I think we struggled a bit early, but recently things have clicked and I think we are doing a better job of scoring early and playing better on defense. I feel like my role this year is to add a little leadership. I think as a pitcher it helps to be able to communicate with others and I think that is one of my biggest strengths.”