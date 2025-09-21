Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro softball team has seen some nice individual performances in what has been a frustrating season.

Head coach Karry Parker has been impressed by what she has seen so far this season from junior pitcher and infielder Ragan Fuller.

“Ragan is a confident team player,” Parker said. “She is always composed on the mound and loves to play. She consistently works hard regardless of position or situation. Ragan is very supportive of her teammates and wants everyone to love the game as much as she does.

“We have had our ups and down but continue to work hard every day and challenge each other,” Fuller said. “The competition is strong but our goal is to compete for a region championship. I feel like my job is to lead our team both on and off the field.

“Leadership is more than just being a successful pitcher and hitter, it is also measured by my success as a student athlete. I’m supportive of my teammates and bring positive energy to our program. Most importantly, I am guided by God’s plan for me and my team.”