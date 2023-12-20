Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team completed their third-straight undefeated season with their third straight state championship.

The Jackets were tied 0-0 at the half until Ava King came up with a touchdown catch. She followed that up with an impressive interception to set up anther score and help the Jackets to their 62nd straight victory.

Ava has played her best football the past week or so,” said coach Marci Cochran. “She leads by example and is always doing the right thing. In the championship game she left it all on the field. I have never seen the emotion she showed that game and because of her we are champions. She dropped two passes early but she didn’t quit. She continued to play hard and had an incredible game.

“Scoring that first touchdown was big for me, but it was even bigger for our team,” King said. “I don’t get too many interceptions but I just saw the ball bobbled and grabbed it and took off. I am glad I was able to help our team win another championship, it’s an amazing feeling.”