Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils are off to an impressive 8-1 start to the 2023-24 season. Last year the Blue Devils went 18-9 without the services of one of the key players off this year’s team.

Senior Raylin Grant has been leading the team in scoring including putting up 17 points in the Blue Devils win last week against Bryan County.

“We are very happy to have Ray back on the team this year,” said Statesboro coach Keith LeGree. “He brings a toughness we really needed this season. He is a threat to score outside, but he is not afraid to drive in and challenge much bigger players in the pain. He has also been an excellent leader this year both on and off the court for us.”

“I really wanted to make sure and make up for missing last season,” Grant said. “I have tried to help the younger guys and be a leader for the team this year as I am one of the only seniors. I think we have a good mix of guys who can drive and shoot and we all like to play defense. I am excited about getting the region underway and I think we can win the region this season.”