Panthers tame Tigers as Portal defeats Claxton 35-12

The Portal Panthers notched their second region win of the season as they knocked off Claxton 35-12 to improve to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in region play. The win was also significant as it makes head coach Jason McEachin the winningest football coach in Portal history.

“First of all, I have just grateful to have the opportunity to coach here at Portal,” McEachin said. “It is not all me I want to thank the players and coaches for being able to get that done. I am thankful to the administration for letting me coach long enough here to get that done.”

Panther quarterback Gideon Fulcher led the way with two passing touchdowns and over 100 yards through the air and also one rushing score. Brian Ware had over 100 yards rushing with one rushing and one receiving touchdown, while Zeke Percell scored on a run and a pass.

“I felt like we executed in all phases of the game tonight,” McEachin said. “We talked all week about the process despite what our record is, and trying to protect our home field. We talked about taking it one play at a time and our guys did that tonight.”

Fulcher helped set up the first score of the game as he hooked up with Trent Forehand for a 50-yard bomb. Fulcher than went in for a six-yard run to give Portal a 7-0 lead. Claxton responded with a 40-yard touchdown run from Kori Murcherson to cut the lead to 7-6.

Portal answered with an amazing run from Brian McQueen. McQueen took the ball at the Portal 45-yard line and cut to the far sidelined where he was met by four Claxton defenders. McQueen managed a great escape and cut back across the grain for a 55-yard score to give Portal a 14-6 lead.

The Panthers added another score before the end of the first half on a nice 19-yard run by Percell. A bad snap on the extra point was picked up by McQueen who was the holder. He scrambled and found Josh Coleman for the two-point conversion and a 22-6 halftime lead.

In the third quarter Portal added a four-yard touchdown run by Coleman. Claxton added a score and Portal answered with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Fulcher to McQueen for the final points of the game.

Portal will next travel to undefeated and No. 6 ranked Screven County next Friday in Sylvania.