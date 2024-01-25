Maggie O'Neil - Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils are currently 15-3 overall and 4-2 in region play. The Blue Devils snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday with a 67-44 win over Coffee County thanks in large part to the play of sophomore Maggie O’Neil who scored 16 points on five 3-pointers in her first career start.





“Maggie has been working hard on her game,” said SHS coach Marty Holder. “Tuesday night was the culmination of everything she has been working toward. She has been doing well in practice but we didn't feel like she was ready for a starting role. We finally decided it was time, and when she hit her first three 3-pointers I knew she was ready.”





“I think my role on the team is to bring my best effort every day and work hard to help support my teammates,” O’Neil said. “I'm proud of my performance on Tuesday and the opportunity to start, but it was just one good game and my goal is consistency. Our team has been working really hard under the guidance of our coaches, and I'm confident we'll reach our goals this season. Our team chemistry is our greatest strength on and off the court. We support each other and want the best for each other, and I want to look back on this season and know I gave my teammates my all.”