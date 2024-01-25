D.J. Brown - Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils have rebounded nicely from their lone region loss of the season with a pair of closely contested wins over Ware County and Coffee County. Statesboro is now 14-3 overall and 5-1 in region play and control their own destiny as if they win out, they will host the region tournament. One player who has come through big for head coach Keith LeGree is junior guard D.J. Brown who pitched in with 14 points against Coffee County and 18 points in their win over Ware County.





“We have been without one of our leading scorers in Ja’Caiden Cone and D.J. has really stepped up for us lately,” LeGree said. “He is really starting to become more of a leader for us and he is a great shooter. In the Ware County game when we needed scoring, he had 11 points in the second half in some critical moments. Tuesday against Coffee we were struggling a bit from outside and he had four 3-pointers.”





“I feel like my role is to be a leader and make my teammates better especially the younger guys,” Brown said. “I would say we haven’t been playing as well as we were in the beginning of the year but we have been doing our best and doing whatever it takes to win. Our strengths are that we have more than five guys that can play and our guards are strong as we make plays and get other guys involved.”