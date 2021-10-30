BA rolls to rout of St. Andrew's

Bulloch Academy head coach Steve Pennington donned a golden sweatshirt as he collected win No. 215 on Friday night.







The victory came in dominant fashion as the Gators took down St. Andrews 41-0 behind a dominant offensive performance.





BA shot themselves in the foot numerous times in the first half, with a combination of costly penalties and unforced mistakes.





“I don’t believe we punted at all in the first half, but yet we made the sort of mistakes that kill drives and we didn’t finish drives,” said Pennington. “In the second half, we did. We executed much better and took advantage of field position and turnovers.”





Sophomore running back Isaiah Strong led the way for the Gators, recording the Gators’ first three touchdowns of the night.





In addition to his scoring plays, Strong broke off numerous big plays to propel the Gator offense.





“He brings a sense of youth and, you know, he’s still learning,” said Pennington. “In the running game he’s putting a lot on his back and fortunately for him our line has continued to improve.”





With rival Pinewood Christian on the docket next week, Pennington did not dwell on the win for long.





Next week’s game is more than just a rivalry game, as the Gators fight for important positioning in the GISA poll. The Gators have also not beaten their bitter rival since the 2018-19 season, which only makes the game even more meaningful for the team.





“We will probably start working on that tonight,” said Pennington. “We’re still trying to jockey for some playoff position, which is most important, but yet we know the intensity that goes along with a school that is 20 miles away.”





The Gators now sit at 4-5 on the season, with all four wins coming at home. BA will travel to Bellville next Friday, where they will conclude their season against Pinewood Christian.



