BA opens 2025 Season with big win over Portal, 49-20

Bulloch Academy broke open a tight game with 28 straight points and went on to defeat Portal, 49-20, in the Erk Russell Classic Saturday night in Paulson Stadium.

The dominant victory was the Gators' 13th consecutive win since the start of the 2024 season that saw BA capture a GIAA championship - their first state title since 1997.

After Portal tied the score in the second quarter at 14-14 with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, Bulloch Academy scored a late touchdown to take a 21-14 halftime lead. Then a safety early in the third quarter pushed the lead to 23-14 and the Panthers couldn't muster any offense against the tough Gator defense. BA added two touchdowns a field goal and another safety for the final.

Bulloch Academy opens its home season in Gator Alley next Friday, Aug. 22 against Claxton.

Portal has a week off and opens its home schedule in the Portal Athletic Complex on Friday, Aug. 29 against Twiggs County.



