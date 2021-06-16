Obituary - Zachary Shane “Zach” Touchton

Zachary Shane “Zach” Touchton, 27, of Hahira, Ga., passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home.He was born on May 14, 1994, in Warner Robins, Ga. He moved with his family to Hahira, Ga., in the summer of 2005 and has since lived in the area.Zach is an alumni of Valdosta State University, where he met his wife, Meredith. He is also a December 2019 graduate of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center of Tifton, Ga., where he served as class president and earned the class flag.He loved his job as an officer serving with the Valdosta Police Department and was dedicated to protecting his community.He loved his family and friends beyond measure, spending time playing with his nieces and nephew.In his free time, you could find Zach enjoying a good glass of scotch, building a collection of Star Wars-themed Legos, traveling with his wife and watching movies with his doggies.Zach will always be remembered for his ability to light up a room with his quick wit, corny jokes and endless movie quotes.He is survived by his wife, Meredith Schlierf Touchton of Hahira; his parents, Robert and Vickie Touchton of Hahira; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lindsie and Russ Crum, and their daughter, Kynslie, of Valdosta; Natalie and Zach Hageman, and their children, Maggie Jo and Hank, of Valdosta; Abbie and Matt Williams of Hiawassee, Ga.; his grandparents, Ronnie and Sandra Hamilton of Jacksonville, Fla.; and John Touchton of Waycross, Ga.; his parents-in-law, Greg and Leslie Schlierf of Brooklet, Ga.; his brother-in-law, Evan Schlierf of Richmond Hill, Ga.; his fur babies, Bonnie and Finley; many aunts, uncles and cousins.He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marlene Touchton.The service for Zachary “Zach” Touchton will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with the Rev. Ron Moore officiating. A committal service will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Quilts for Cops, P.O. Box 402, Newberg, Oregon, 97132; or quiltsforcops@gmail.com.Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.Carson McLane.Statesboro Herald, June 17, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



