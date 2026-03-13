Obituary - William Joseph Kaiser Jr.

SYLVANIA — William Joseph "Joe" Kaiser Jr., beloved father and friend, passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2026.

Joe Kaiser was born in Monroe, Louisiana, September 3, 1944, and grew up in Albany, Georgia. He was the son of Lt. Col. William J. Kaiser Sr. and Lucille Clark Kaiser.

He is survived by his beloved son, William J. Kaiser III; and his grandchildren, Elena Kaiser and William Kaiser of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John and Tina Kaiser.

Joe Kaiser served in the 82nd Airborne and then became a lifelong salesman, spending 40 years of his career selling beauty supply products and maintaining a wide circle of friends all over southeast Georgia.

Next to his family and business, Joe loved golf and spent many wonderful hours working on improving his golf with friends.

Joe’s love of life, sense of humor and talent for storytelling endeared him to all.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Thompson-Strickland-Waters, Joiner-Anderson Chapel.

The family will remain in the chapel to visit with friends following the service.

Interment will be private and held at a later date.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home, Joiner-Anderson Chapel, (912) 564-7725.





Statesboro Herald, March 14, 2026

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