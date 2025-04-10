Obituary - William Clifford “Bill” Schofill

William Clifford “Bill” Schofill, born on July 11, 1938, in Fort Valley, Georgia, passed away on April 9, 2025, in Helen, Georgia, at the age of 86.

Bill was the son of the late Millard and Pearl Schofill.

In 1956, he graduated from Fort Valley High School and then pursued higher education at South Georgia College, where he played football under Coach Bobby Bowden. He continued his education and football career at Presbyterian College, where his team played in the Tangerine Bowl in 1960. Bill attended Georgia Southern College and received a master’s and specialist in education degree. These early accomplishments laid the foundation for a life marked by dedication and purpose.

He was a servant to the Lord and to his community. In each city he lived in, he was devoted to his church and stayed grounded in his faith.

Bill had leadership roles in the many churches that he was a member of, including at Swainsboro First Baptist Church, Statesboro First Baptist Church, and currently as a member of Cleveland First Baptist Church. In each of these, he served as deacon and director of Brotherhood.

The Kiwanis Club was at the heart of his service, giving back to his community. He was the past president of the Kiwanis Clubs of both Swainsboro and Cleveland and was once the lieutenant governor for Kiwanis Club for the state of Georgia. Bill also served for many years on the Tax Assessors Board in Emanuel County and White County.

Often referred to as “Coach,” he was a long tenured head football coach all over the state of Georgia, with stints in multiple high schools: Ware County, Lyons, Henry County, Wilkinson County, Statesboro, Swainsboro and David Emanuel Academy, winning 216 games in his 38 year-long coaching career. He also coached girls’ basketball at Ware County, Lyons and Statesboro.

Bill may also be recognized as a teacher, school administrator and athletic director. He was recognized many times as region Coach of the Year in both football and track and was honored in 1994 by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta for his 200th win milestone.

Bill was a one-time assistant executive director for the Georgia High School Association.

Bill’s favorite job was as the parking lot attendant at White County High School, where his golf cart patrolled and kept everyone in line.

His life was one of quiet strength, enduring love for his family and his faith in God. He will be remembered with deep affection by those who knew him.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Nelson, Chuck and Kenny Schofill.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joyce Schofill; and their four children, Scott Schofill (Beverly), Sherry Scott (Jim), Pat Schofill (Mona) and Esta Johnson (Patrick). His legacy continues through his grandchildren, Josh Scott (Sarah), Jordan Scott (Mae), Lydia Powell (Jerry), Zach Schofill (Danielle), Brett Schofill, Case Schofill (Hilary), Jacob Schofill (Mary Lee), Kylie Johnson and Mackenzie Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Fisher, Rowyn, Miles, Jasper, Maris, Murphy, Zimi, Eva and Eli. Bill is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Anita Schofill; sister, Nita Schofill; sisters-in-law, Melodie Schofill, Jean Schofill and Myra Rouse; and many other friends and relatives.

Bill was loved to the fullest and will truly be missed.

The memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Cleveland First Baptist Church. Dr. Phil Weaver, the Rev. Dennis Turner, Dr. Roe Callaway and he Rev. Herbert Hodges will officiate. A livestream of the service can be viewed at: https://youtube.com/live/OsbmWp8eVbg?feature=share.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, 2025, in the church fellowship hall, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cleveland First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 250, Cleveland, GA 30528.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit barrettfh.com.

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.





Statesboro Herald, April 11, 2025

