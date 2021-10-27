Obituary - Virgil Dennis Mincey Jr.

Virgil Dennis Mincey Jr. of Statesboro went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.Born on December 31, 1948, to the late Virgil and Martha Mincey, he was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.He served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the Naval Reserves.He earned a BS in criminal justice from Georgia Southern University and became a probation and parole officer. He also served as a life & health insurance agent, credit manager and collections officer before retirement.He was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church.He loved hunting, fishing, fly-tying and gun-smithing. He was an avid reader and writer. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandsons.He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Womack Mincey; a son, David (Tara); and a brother, Kenny (Judy Lynn), both of Brooklet, Georgia. He was the proud grandfather to Cole and Cale Mincey of Brooklet.Visitation will be at Emit Grove Baptist Church Friday, October 29th, from 1-2:30 p.m.The graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Emit Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Huffingham officiating.Pallbearers will be Cole Mincey, Cale Mincey, Mike Bohannon, Ray Poss and Gregg Futch.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emit Grove Baptist Church, 1567 Emit Grove Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, October 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



