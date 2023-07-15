Obituary - Tony Edward Strickland, Sr.

Statesboro, Georgia – Mr. Tony Edward Strickland, Sr., died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Eagle Health & Rehab in Statesboro after an extended illness.

Tony was born in Savannah on June 12, 1957. Tony loved playing baseball and picking on a guitar. He was mechanically inclined and last worked as a Maintenance Superintendent with the City of Statesboro. Tony was an outdoorsman and spending time working on different projects. Most importantly, Tony was thoughtful and would look after others’ needs before his own.

Tony is preceded in death by his father, Cecil Earl Strickland.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Tony Strickland, Jr. (Neferteri) and their children Egypt and Barrington of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Erin Strickland of Cobbtown, Georgia; his mother, Nancy Crosby Strickland of Statesboro; and two sisters, Sandi Strickland and Kathy Hendrix.

The family will receive visitors on Monday from 3-4 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A graveside service and burial will follow at 4:30 p.m. at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Don Patterson officiating.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

