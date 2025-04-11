Obituary - Thomas "Tommy" Lee Wilson

BROOKLET, Ga. — Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Lee Wilson, 75, of Brooklet, Ga., passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on May 2, 1949, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Perry and Carry Wilson, Tommy grew up most of his life in the Stilson area, where he built his own family and career. Tommy had much love for his wife, Betty Wilson, of 55 years, and his two sons, Stacy Wilson and Stephen Wilson.