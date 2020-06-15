Obituary - Thomas N. Moore

Thomas N. Moore, 70, of Metter, passed away on June 12, 2020, at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta.Born in Savannah, he was the son of Harold and Evelyn Simmons Moore. He lived in Metter and was a member of New Life Baptist Church.Tommy was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War. He never missed a veterans' memorial event.He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 30 years.He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was gifted at leathercraft and woodworking. He could build anything, including guns and beautiful knives.His passions were guns and fast cars. He and Tim loved to watch car shows.Tommy started each day with breakfast at JoMax, M Market (formerly Clydes) or Parker’s in Metter.In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Hughes. He has joyfully joined them in heaven.Left to cherish the memory of his sweet smile are his wife of 39 years, Esther Moore of Metter; a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Michelle Moore of Bloomingdale, Ga.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debra Rae and Gene Hawkins of Grand Bay, Ala.; and Shea and Chris Phillips of St. Simons Island; a sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Lamar Holloway; a brother-in-law, Richard Hughes; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The memorial service was held Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11 o’clock in the morning at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.The family received family and friends immediately following the service at the funeral home on Monday.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 Attn: Gift Processing.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



