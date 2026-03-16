Obituary - Stephen “Eric” Clayton

Stephen “Eric” Clayton, age 48, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center in Augusta, Ga. Eric was born on February 6th, 1978, in Savannah, Ga. He was raised in Portal and attended schools in Portal and Statesboro.

Eric was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and 4x4 trucks. He loved spending time with his family, cookouts and especially loved his momma.

Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Daniel Finch, Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Tucker, Bobby and Carolyn Clayton and Luther and Cammie Thompson; his uncle, Eddie Clayton; his aunt and uncle, Nick and Lucy Pascullis; and his uncle, David Finch.

He is survived by his mother, Debbie (Gary) Bustle; his father, Steve Clayton; his grandmother, Cammie Finch; his sister, Laci Bustle; his half-brother, Kane (Ashton) Bustle; and niece and nephews, Annie Travis, Blaze and Bodhi. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Missy and David Cason, Tammy Finch, Denise Bath, Mike Clayton, Vicky Fail; as well as his great-uncle and aunt, James and Joyce Thompson; his cousins, Cole, Hayes, Abbie, Lizzie, Dusty, Nicki, Elizabeth, Leigh, Laura, Dylan and Destiny; and an abundance of other cousins.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder John Scott officiating.

Pallbearers will be Zach Parrish, Zack Wilkerson, Scott Lank, Damien Dyches, Cain Dyches, Michael Williams, Cliff Fail and Hayes Cason.

Honorary pallbearers will be Cole Cason and Dusty Mallard.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions toward the funeral services to help honor Eric’s memory.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 17, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







