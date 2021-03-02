Obituary - Shirley J. Martin

Shirley J. Martin of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 85, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many.She was the first smiling face you would see for over 20 years when you entered Hodges Antiques in Statesboro, the family business.Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Earl G. and Naomi F. Horn of Farmington, Mo.; and her husband, Jesse Martin of Lakeland, Fla.Survivors include three daughters, Vickie Chandler (Charles) of Metter, Jerrie Blackburn (Randy) of Millen and Susan Barber of Monticello, Fla.; sister, Ruth Deckard of Nebraska; sister, Barbara Hood of Missouri; six grandchildren, Randy Blackburn Jr., Heather Wilcher (Adam), Bob McNeely III, Taryn Scott (Shannon), Jana Barber and Carlie Barber; four great-grandchildren, Abi Wilcher, Connor Wilcher, Spencer Scott and Lenox McNeely; and numerous nieces and nephews.A service will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice or the charity of your choice.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 2, 2021

