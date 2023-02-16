Obituary - Shannon Denean Smith-Washington

McDONOUGH, Ga. -- Shannon Denean Smith-Washington, age 53, departed from this life on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Piedmont Hospital–Henry County after a brief illness.

Shannon was born to the late Bennie Lee “Big Benny” Smith and Waldean Scott-Smith in Statesboro, Ga.

The Bulloch County native attended the Bulloch County Public School System from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was a member of the Statesboro High School Class of 1987.

Following graduation, she attended the DeVry Institute of Technology and Perimeter College in Decatur, Ga., and decided to continue her stay in DeKalb County in 1990, where she began working from home as a telemarketer and later launched a marketing profession with Princess House Crystal, Banes Medical Supplies and Avon. She later became an assistant manager for Kaymans Apparel in 1996.

She was very successful in her endeavors.

She was known for her cleverness, boldness, unique personality, confidence and trendy style. There was never a dull moment when you were around her and you could not escape her humorous charm. Her friends deemed her as the life of the party.

“Sha-Sha” or “Sha”, as she was sometimes called by many of her friends, is survived by the love of her life, her loving husband of 21 years, Toney Washington of McDonough, Ga.; a sister, Veronica Scott, Roswell, Ga.; special nieces, Brittney Sinkfield, Roswell, Ga.; and Truly (Lynette) Scott, Ellenwood, Ga.; and a great-niece, Maddison Scott, Roswell, Ga.; two aunts, Lavon (Floyd Cody) and Cinderetha Scott, both of Statesboro, Ga.; her father-in-law, Charles Ford, Millen, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Veronica Verlengia, Philadelphia, Pa.; Beatrice Dunbar, Valarie (Walter) Cone, Rhenetri Washington and Rheneta Washington Ward, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Estella (Carlton) Roberson, Brooklet, Ga.; brothers-in-law, Charles Dunbar, Covington, Ga.; and Timothy (Senora) Washington, Orlando, Fla.; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Elm Street Church of God with the Rev. Frankie Owens as eulogist and Elder Donald Chavers Jr., presiding. The earthly resting place for Mrs. Washington will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The walk-through visitation of visitors and friends will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from noon until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Washington will lie in state at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

James R. Barnes Mortuary in in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 16, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



