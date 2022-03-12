Obituary - Royce Mathis

Royce Mathis, age 79, passed away on March 10, 2022, under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Royce was born in Dublin, Georgia, on February 3, 1943, to the late Willie B. and Ethel Stevens Mathis.He grew up in Laurens County, graduating from Dudley High School. Around 1964, he was enticed to make the move to Statesboro, Georgia, when he met and married his wife, Caroldene, a native of Bulloch County.Royce was considered the ultimate outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing, especially with his children and grandchildren.He was a member of the Bulloch County Sportsmen’s Club.He played hard, but he also worked hard. Many would call him a “Redneck Engineer”.He was a mechanic by trade and he could and would fix anything.A loving husband, father and “Papa”, Royce always considered the needs of others. His very presence produced a calming effect on others and he was always available to give a helping hand.Being the strong Christian that he was, Royce practiced what he believed and regarded others more highly than himself.He was a faithful member of Believers Church of Statesboro and, previously, for more than 30 years, he was a deacon at First Assembly of God Church in Statesboro.Royce is preceded in death by his first wife of 32 years, Caroldene; his parents, and his sister, Juliaette Shepard.He is survived by his wife of three years, Jane Oliver; his children, Clay (Lorraine) Mathis, Stacey (Jerri) Mathis and Richard (Robyn) Mathis; his grandchildren that he was so proud of, Bradley (Jill) Mathis, Andrew Mathis, Caitlin (Spencer) Rowe, Caleb Mathis, Noah Mathis and Landon “aka Buckshot” Mathis; his brother-in-law, Sylvester Shepard; and many nieces, nephews and friends.The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be Monday, March 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Believers Church of Statesboro, located at 6495 Harville Road, with Pastor Mike Oglesby, Pastor Scott Moore and Pastor Steve Sirmons officiating.The body will be placed in state for one hour prior to the beginning of the service.Interment will immediately follow the service at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Honored to be pallbearers are: Bradley Mathis, Andrew Mathis, Spencer Rowe, Caleb Mathis, Noah Mathis and Landon Mathis.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OMO Child through Believers Church of Statesboro or Ogeechee Area Hospice.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



