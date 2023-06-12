Obituary - Roger Bron Williams

Roger Bron Williams, age 69, passed away Saturday at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter, Georgia.

Roger was born in Folkston, Georgia, to the late Chester W. Williams and Mary A. Williams.

After high school, he proudly served in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by several cousins and longtime caregivers, Bonita Fisher and cousin, Eugenia Thomas.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 16th, at 2 p.m.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 13, 2023

