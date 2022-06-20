Obituary - Robert Lee Pughsley III

Robert Lee Pughsley III, a longtime resident of Brooklet, passed away at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, on June 19, 2022, after a brief illness.“Mr. Robert”, as he was affectionately known, was born to Robert Lee Pughsley Jr. and Kathleen Burgstiner Pughsley on October 22, 1945.He was a professing Christian, receiving baptism in 1983.After high school, Robert attended New Way Barber College, where he received a diploma in 1965, and for a time enjoyed the art of barbering.However, living during the tumultuous 60s, Robert loved his country and felt an obligation to join the United States Army.He faithfully served in the military from 1968-1974, and was stationed in Vietnam from 1968-1969, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.After his military service, Robert continued working as a civil servant for the U.S. Government at Hunter Army Airfield.Upon retirement, Robert enjoyed living a quiet life in Brooklet ... “a simple man with simple pleasures.”Robert was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Lowell and Wayne.He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters, Dale Pughsley (Barbara), Jeff Zions (Patti), Lee, Adrienne, Sharon and Gail; and many nieces, nephews and friends.A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Jake Futch officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the hour of service beginning at 5 p.m.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 21, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



