Obituary - Richard J. "Ric" Mandes

Richard J. "Ric" Mandes, 92, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2025.

Ric was born in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, on January 16, 1933.

A 1951 graduate of Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga., he served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Upon discharge, he entered Georgia Teachers College and graduated with a degree in English in 1958.

In 1961, Mandes became director of public relations for Georgia Southern College. During his 27-year career at Georgia Southern, Mandes’ leadership led to the creation of the office of Institutional Development, which was a key component to the growth of the college.

From 1970 to 1988, he was the host of the television program, "College Today," which was broadcast on several stations and Georgia Public Broadcasting Network.

During his tenure at Georgia Southern, he was an integral member of the team that re-established the football program and the hiring of Erk Russell as its first head coach.

Mandes authored five books: "Erk: Football, Fans & Friends," "Attic of My Memory," "Life With Granny," "Life with Granny II" and "Off Stage." He was an active columnist for several newspapers, and an essayist for the Atlanta Constitution. As a writer, he often drew inspiration from his days growing up with "Granny" in Dock Junction, Georgia, along with life in general.

Upon his retirement from Georgia Southern College in 1988, he continued a rewarding marketing career working with Southeastern Marketing, assisting seven technical colleges with fundraising and image enhancement.

In 2000, he became the first editor of Statesboro Magazine and remained a contributor for the rest of his life.

Known to his grandchildren and many young people in the community as "Big Daddy," he was a constant encourager to his family and friends. He was often sought for advice and wisdom and was a true mentor at heart, resulting in the ability to help others achieve and attain their goals and dreams.

He is survived by his children, Rich (Jan) Mandes, Birmingham, Ala.; Deanne Page (Terry), Statesboro, Ga.; the children's mother, Carolyn Mandes; four grandchildren, Micah Mandes, CC Bailey (Brandon), Jan Marie Page and Garrett Mandes (Faith); and three great-grandchildren, Riley Mandes, Elizabeth Mandes and Brighton Bailey.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Mandes.

The service will be held on at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Visitation will take place from noon until 2 p.m., followed immediately by the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation in memory of Ric Mandes at https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/60955/donations/new.

Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2025

