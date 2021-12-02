Obituary - Rev. John Wesley Hunter Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- The Rev. John Wesley Hunter Sr., age 64, departed this life Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.John W. Hunter Sr. was born on June 2, 1957, to Virginia Hunter McCrae and the late Eddie Wright in Sylvania, Georgia.He was a graduate of Brewton Parker College, where he received a degree in theology and Christian studies.He served in the United States Army.The Rev. Hunter resided in Bulloch County for the last 30 years, where he established a youth outreach program, Mission for Christ. He was an entrepreneur and former restaurant owner of The Big Apple.Later, he became a social worker for the elderly and worked as a social service administrator.He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 43 years, Katherine Hunter; his mother, Virginia McCrae; three children, Angela Hunter, John Hunter Jr. and Clifford Hunter; two grandchildren, Alexis Hunter and John Hunter III; two sisters, Tracy Owens and Penny Wright; two brothers, Eugene Wright and Lavon Wright; three aunts, Eloise Wilson, Daisy Taylor and Eula Miles; two uncles, Roscoe Hunter and Joe Hunter; a host of other relatives and friends.Family visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary from the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for the Rev. John W. Hunter will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church, the Rev. Kenneth Griffin, pastor, he Rev. Joseph Mosley, eulogist. Burial will follow in the Springhead United Methodist Church Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



