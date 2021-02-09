Obituary - Raymon Starling

GUYTON -- Raymon Starling, 76, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga.Raymon was born December 16, 1944, to the late Malcolm and Juanita Starling. He spent his career being owner and operator of R.M. Starling Construction.After retirement, Raymon spent his time fishing and being with his grandchildren. Raymon was a member of New Providence Baptist Church, Guyton.He is preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Juanita Starling; his son, Mark Starling; and his brothers, Harold Starling and Ted Starling.He is survived by his wife, Margie Bell Starling of Guyton; son, Curtis Starling; siblings, William Joseph Starling (Sandra), Glenda Jones and Joan Starling; his grandchildren, Samantha Cook, Christy Reider (Brandon), Brook Ambrose (Tyler) and Luke Starling; and three great-grandchildren.The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021. at Carlson & Riggs Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Interment followed in Lawrence Baptist Church Cemetery in Pembroke, GA.Please sign our online guestbook at www.CarlsonandRiggsFH.com.Carlson & Riggs Funeral Home.Statesboro Herald, February 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



