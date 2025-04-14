Obituary - Rayanna Murphy Redderson

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Rayanna Murphy Redderson passed away surrounded by her family after a short illness on April 12, 2025, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Rayanna was born on January 2, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Harry Ray and Vera Ivey Murphy, and she was their only child.

After graduating from Roosevelt High School, Rayanna attended Auburn University, where she majored in education.

Rayanna met her husband, Roy, while attending Auburn. They soon married and after graduating, embarked on a 10-year journey with the U.S. Navy, which took them to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; California, Japan, North Carolina and Rhode Island.

After Roy's military career, the Redderson family moved to Statesboro, Georgia, where Rayanna taught elementary school and earned her master's in education from Georgia Southern University.

Upon retirement, Roy and Rayanna moved to Lake Glenville in Cullowhee, North Carolina, where they built their house and lived for 13 years. They later moved to Greenville, South Carolina, to be closer to family.

Wherever she lived, Rayanna was always active in church and was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church in Greenville. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter R.

Rayanna is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Roy Henry Redderson; a son, Gary Alan Redderson; and is survived by a son, Michael Ivey Redderson (Bivian); a son, Jeffery Patrick Redderson (Linda); four grandchildren, Wes Redderson, Michele Clements, Ivey Redderson and Anna Redderson; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Earle Street Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends following the service from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the church.

A private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Atlanta, GA.

Memorials may be made to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 West Earle Street, Greenville, SC 29609; or Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements, (864) 834-8051.





Statesboro Herald, April 15, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



