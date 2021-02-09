Obituary - Ping English Tyner

POOLER, Ga. -- Ping English Tyner, 89, of Savannah, Georgia, and widower of Shirley Lois Fouts Tyner, died Sunday afternoon, February 7, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.Born in Ellabell, Georgia, he was a son of the late Roland Tyner and the late Ethel English Tyner.Mr. Tyner was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. He was a retired superintendent for Delta Metals. Mr. Tyner and his wife owned and operated Great Southern Nurseries in Pooler.He loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed his vegetable garden and his flowers.In addition to his wife of 62 years and his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Shuman, Mary Barbee and Gladys Harvey.Surviving are two daughters, Patty T. Rogers, and her husband, Michael A. Rogers; and Pamela T. Hayman, and her husband, G. Michael Hayman, all of Pooler, Georgia; two grandchildren, Ashley Diane Hartman and G. Michael Hayman Jr.; and a number of nieces and nephews.With concern for the health and safety of family and friends, you are invited to pay your respects to Mr. Tyner and sign the register from 4 until 7 o’clock Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Gamble Funeral Service, 410 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah.The funeral service will be held at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, February 10, 2021, at the graveside in Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro, conducted by the Reverend Gary L. Boyles.Remembrances: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.Please share your thoughts about Mr. Tyner and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.Statesboro Herald, February 9, 2021

