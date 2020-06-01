Obituary - Peter David Gauthier

“I was given the gift of life, true love and the joy of fatherhood and now I have to give it back before I was ready. I was loved by many wherever I lived, led a lucky existence and drove around in the most unique automobiles in the country for a living. For these things, I am incredibly grateful. For my beautiful wife and two incredible twin girls, I want you to remember me always as the man who will love you forever.”I grew up in Framingham, Mass., and had a dickens of a time graduating from Keefe Technical School, which led me to a lifelong career in the auto sales industry.My adventurous side led me to Florida, where I lived for many years as the youngest member of the coolest brat pack a young kid could find until I finally met a nice girl, too afraid to date me. That changed and that girl married me and changed my life forever. I took her to live in Statesboro, Ga., where I could give her a great life, a promising future and raise two incredibly loving girls. We are surrounded with loving friends and family who followed us here.I passed too soon, leaving the love of my life, Katia (Calluche) Gauthier, and my two unique, 9-year-old twin daughters, Danielle Renee and Nicolette Marie.I have been reunited in heaven with my father, James J. Gauthier of Statesboro, Ga.; my grandparents and some of the finest friends a person could ask for.I leave my mother, Pauline Gauthier-Kundig, and her husband, Jack Kundig of Statesboro, Ga.; my mother in-law, Maria DeCiccio, and her husband and my best friend, Vinnie DeCicco; my siblings, James "Jay" Gauthier and his wife, Christine, of Avon, Conn.; Robyn (Gauthier) Baker of Cohasset, Mass.; Eric Tomlin and his wife, Laura, from Oxford, Mass.; my brother-in-law, Johnny Alarcon; and my sister-in-law, Miriam Calluche; my nieces, Kylie Gauthier, Noelle Gauthier, Samantha Baker, Madelyn Tomlin; and my nephews, Eric Tomlin Jr., Trevor Tomlin, Jacob Devine and Cole Baker. I leave my friends, who I loved like family, and have far too many to mention in this obituary, but you know who you are and you all knew how I felt about you. I hope you will all miss me, my stories and my sense of humor and adventure.I will be present, watching a memorial service on my behalf from above on Tuesday, June 2nd, at 11 a.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA, located at 502 Miller Street Extension in Statesboro, GA 30458. All social distancing guidelines will be observed.In lieu of flowers, an education trust has been established for my girls at Synovus Bank in Statesboro, GA at 2 East Main Street. Please contact Steven Sanders at (912) 489-8661.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 2, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



