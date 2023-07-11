Obituary - Nadine “Bootsy” Mathuss Dasher

Nadine “Bootsy” Mathuss Dasher, 91, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at her home in Statesboro.



Bootsy was born on November 20, 1931, to George M. and Loraine NeSmith Mathuss in Savannah, Ga., and graduated from Reidsville High School. She married John Arthur Dasher in 1950, and they lived in Glennville, Ga., until purchasing Pine Harbor Marina and Harbor House Restaurant, which they ran for 17 years before returning to Glennville. After returning to Glennville, Bootsy took great pleasure in working with her Rotary Motors family until she retired and moved to Statesboro in 2003.

Bootsy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of Glennville First Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years; beloved daughters, Johnette Ryals and Lisa Sawyer; son-in-law, Doug Sawyer; great-grandson, Hayden Stimpson; and half-sister, Noreen Rouse.

She is survived by daughters, Cynthia Middleton (Keith) of Statesboro and Amy Stimpson (Leonard) of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, John Matthew Dasher (Logan) of Summerville, S.C.; son-in-law, David Ryals of Jacksonville; honorary daughter and son-in-law, John and Patsy Brannen, and their family, of Glennville; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Glennville First Christian Church, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Stuart Bland and John Brannen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glennville First Christian Church, 9224 GA-23, Glennville, GA 30427; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, GA 30458.

Glennville Funeral Home has the honor to serve the Dasher family.





Statesboro Herald, July 12, 2023

