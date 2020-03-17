Obituary - Ms. Suzanne Page Barksdale

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Suzanne Page Barksdale, age 84, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.The Pensacola, Fla., native lived in Augusta, Ga., for most of her life. She was a 1957 graduate of the University of Alabama, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and earned a degree in elementary education. She went on to earn her masters of education degree in 1979 from Augusta College.She was a third and fifth grade teacher at C.T. Walker Elementary School in Augusta for 18 years. Ms. Barksdale retired in 1998 after a total of 35 years teaching.She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and the Richmond County Retired Educators Association.She was an avid bridge player and sacrificially served many in her community.Ms. Barksdale was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Ray Jr.; her parents, Harvey and Alma C. Page; two sisters, Frances Swift and Babette Thomson.Surviving are four children, Charles (Cheyenne) Ray III of Lakeland, Fla.; Amy (David) Barksdale Channell of Statesboro, Ga.; Molly (Jimmy) Barksdale Channell of LaGrange, Ga.; and Ronald (Delyn) Barksdale Jr. of Fayetteville, Ga.; 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A memorial service celebrating Ms. Barksdale’s life will be held at a future date to be announced later. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida, at a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 18, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



