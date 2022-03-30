Obituary - Ms. Margie Grant

Ms. Margie Grant, age 59, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She was a Bulloch County native and attended the High Hope School in Statesboro, Ga.She was employed with Georgia Southern University at Eagle Dining Services for many years and was a member of Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church.She is survived by her mother, Pearl Grant of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Lorena Grant of Statesboro, Ga.; niece, Gabby (John) Grant of Statesboro, Ga.; nephew, Rodney (Nacole) Grant of Statesboro, Ga.; great-nephew, Zion Wilkerson of Statesboro, Ga.; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, April 01, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 02, 2022, at noon at Whitesville Full Gospel Baptist Church, 306 Shelby Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev Craig R. Tremble as eulogist. Interment will be held at Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1212 McDougald Parkway, Statesboro, GA.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, March 31, 2022

