Obituary - Ms. Jeanette Clifton

Ms. Jeanette Clifton was born on September 8, 1952, to the late Bennie "Buddy Boy" and Rosa Lee Tremble Clifton in Bulloch County, Ga.

She was a member of the Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, where she served on the Stewardess Board.

She was employed at ITT Grinnell and retired as a bus driver from the Bulloch County School System.

Jeanette was a 1970 graduate of Statesboro High School and also a graduate of Swainsboro Technical College with an associate's degree in business administration.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching soap operas, game shows and movies on television and taking care of her cats and dogs.

In her earlier years, Jeanette supported her nieces and nephews in their school/sports activities.

On August 1, 2023, Jeanette Clifton departed this life and went home with the Lord.

She leaves to cherish precious and fond memories with her only sister, Wilhemina "Mimi" Clifton Walker (Bruce), Statesboro, Ga.; three brothers, James Earl Clifton, Freddie (Priscilla) Clifton and Louis Clifton, all of Statesboro, Ga.; her loving niece, Felicia Michelle Howard; four nephews, Gregory (Quyen) of Denver, Colorado; Galen (Latarsha) Clifton of Waxhaw, North Carolina; Benitez Walker of Hinesville, Ga.; and Byron Walker of Statesboro, Ga.

Jeanette considered her great-nephews and great-nieces as her children. She always supported them whenever she could. Brandon and Danielle Clifton lived next door, so they were close to Jeanette. However, she always had time for Armahdre Walker, Andrew Clifton, Ashlyn Clifton and Artevion Walker; one uncle, James (Doretha) Clifton of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The celebration of life graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 05, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery, 10728 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461. The Rev. Earl Perkins will be eulogist. Interment will be at the church cemetery.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, August 3, 2023

