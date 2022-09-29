Obituary - Ms. Jackie Ann Woods

MILLEN, Ga. -- Ms. Jackie Ann Woods, age 58, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.She was born on November 22, 1963, in Millen to the late Charlie V. Woods Sr. and Mary Jane Bunch Woods.Jackie was raised in Jenkins County and graduated from Jenkins County High School.She worked as a manager at EnMarket in Millen for several years and in her spare time, enjoyed spending time with friends and family.She is preceded in death by her parents, several siblings and a special friend, Margaret Crosby.Jackie is survived by her two children, Stephanie (Jamie) Davis and Matthew Clements; two grandchildren, Samantha (Trenton) Harley and Sandy Davis; five stepsiblings, Danny (Deanna) Finch, Anthony (Tanya) Finch, Suzanne NeSmith, Terence (Donna) Finch, Tyler Finch; one half-sibling, Lila Lee Johnson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will receive visitors from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson in Statesboro. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Jamie Davis, Trenton Harley, Jonathen Bunch, David Bunch, Edd Bunch and Joey Lanier. Walton Bunch and David Bunch Sr. will serve as honorary pallbearers.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 1, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.